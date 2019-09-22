Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

World Health Organization says Tanzania not sharing information on Ebola

By REUTERS
September 22, 2019 08:25
Tanzania has declined to provide detailed information on suspected Ebola cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, posing a challenge in efforts to fight the outbreak.

Despite several requests "to date, clinical data, results of the investigations, possible contacts and potential laboratory tests performed ... have not been communicated to WHO," the U.N. health agency said in a statement see by Reuters on Sunday.

"The limited available official information from Tanzanian authorities represents a challenge."


