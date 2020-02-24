Wuhan city, virus epicenter, allows people to exit for crucial operations
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 06:29
BEIJING/SHANGHAI - China's Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, said on Monday it will allow healthy people in the city to exit for crucial operations only.The comments were made on the city's official WeChat account.
