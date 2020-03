The announcement comes amid a split in the previous Blue and White party following Israel Resilience leader Benny Gantz's decision to a join a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Prior to the split, Blue and White was an alliance of three political parties, consisting of Israel Resilience, Yesh Atid and Telem.

Former Defense Minister and Telem chairman MK Moshe (Boogie) Ya'alon proclaimed Thursday that he intends to keep his party in an alliance with MK Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party.