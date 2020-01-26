Yaffa Issachar takes off for Russia: 'Hope to return with Naama'

"I hope to return with Naama, and I hope that this is the last trip to Moscow," said Yaffa before departing.

Naama was supposed to be transferred to a different prison in the past few days, but this did not happen.

Issachar, 26, was sentenced to serve a 7.5-year sentence in a Russian prison for possession of 9.5 grams of cannabis. "She is confused because they were supposed to transfer her to a different prison and they didn't transfer her. Maybe it's a good sign. We'll see what the attorney says after meeting with her," said Yaffa.



The Kremlin said on Friday that the possible release of Naama Issachar was being held up because she had not yet formally requested to be pardoned.

In a meeting at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s residence on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reassured Issachar’s mother, Yaffa, that “everything will be alright.” The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said it was impossible for Issachar to be granted a presidential pardon without her first formally requesting one. Netanyahu has officially asked Putin for a humanitarian pardon of the woman, who was arrested in April at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport en route from India to Israel. According to Yaffa, Putin told her “I will return your girl home,” but he did not say when. She described the Russian leader as charming and down-to-earth. Issachar’s attorneys are planning on discussing with her the statements made by Peskov.

Yaffa Issachar, the mother of Naama Issachar, an American-Israeli woman who was jailed in Russia on drug charges, took off for Moscow on Saturday night, according to Ynet.