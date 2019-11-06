Yair Lapid: Netanyahu sent Ohana to discredit the justice system

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Blue and White MK, Yair Lapid, responded to Justice Minister Amir Ohana's comments at the Knesset plenum earlier today, revealing details about the interrogation of state witness Nir Hafetz.



"There is not one person in the country who believes that Amir Ohana spoke of his own accord today," Lapid said."Netanyahu sent him to discredit the justice system. Bibi and Ohana today blamed the government, the state, especially themselves," he added.



