Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yair Lapid: Netanyahu sent Ohana to discredit the justice system

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 20:00
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Blue and White MK, Yair Lapid, responded to Justice Minister Amir Ohana's comments at the Knesset plenum earlier today, revealing details about the interrogation of state witness Nir Hafetz.

"There is not one person in the country who believes that Amir Ohana spoke of his own accord today," Lapid said."Netanyahu sent him to discredit the justice system. Bibi and Ohana today blamed the government, the state, especially themselves," he added.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 6, 2019
Palestinian caught in Gaza border area following two-hour manhunt

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings