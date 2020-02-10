Blue and White number two Yair Lapid said Monday that the peace plan proposed by the Trump administration has a lot of opportunities for the Palestinians. In a talk with foreign press, Lapid also said that the plan is not as good for the Palestinians as plans presented in the past, but that Mahmoud Abbas should know that always saying no is not a policy.The MK added that if Blue and White was to win the elections, they would try to move the plan forward."We did not go into politics to campaign endlessly," he stated "We want to govern a country."