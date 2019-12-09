Yair Lapid begs Brits not to vote for Jeremy Corbyn

Blue and White's candidate for foreign minister in a prospective unity government, MK Yair Lapid, urged British voters on Monday to take into account Labour Party candidate Jeremy Corbyn's antisemitism when they cast ballots in the December 12 election.Lapid made his statement in an answer to a question from Darren Miller, a Conservative Party member of the Welsh parliament, at the annual conference of the Israel Allies Foundation, which brought together pro-Israel parliament members from around the world. Other Israeli politicians have spoken about the British election but not as bluntly. “Usually you’re not supposed to interfere with elections in other countries, but in this case I’ll make an exception," Lapid told the MPs. "Jeremy Corbyn is an antisemite. The experts on antisemitism are Jews, we can tell an antisemite when we see one. This isn’t even a new form of antisemitism. This is old school, plain antisemitism, just using new excuses. Everyone should take this into account going into the voting booth because racists are racists and Jeremy Corbyn is a racist."
The conference attracted members of parliament from around the world, 25 of whom signed an agreement on Saturday saying “never again will nations stand silent in the face of boycotts against the Jewish people.”Miller said afterward that he was glad Lapid delivered a clear message that "Corbyn should not be the leader of a civilized country like the UK."When asked about the difference between Likud and Blue and White on foreign policy, Lapid admitted that there are not many. “Let me start with where we do not differ with Likud," he said. "There is complete consensus on fight against BDS, complete consensus on the Golan Heights and I sat here with tears of joy a year ago when the American embassy opened here in our capital Jerusalem. The differences are on domestic issues - corruption, how we allocate budgets and the fight against religious coercion."A member of parliament from Estonia asked Lapid about the 3.2 percent birthright in Israel, which is the highest in the Western world and much higher than Estonia. Lapid, who is the son of Holocaust survivor and late justice minister Yosef (Tommy) Lapid, responded that Jews feel a responsibility after the Holocaust to bring life into the world.When a member of parliament dared ask Lapid about the efforts to form a government and prevent a third election, Lapid responded by joking: "I'm hiding."The conference attracted members of parliament from around the world, 25 of whom signed an agreement on Saturday saying “never again will nations stand silent in the face of boycotts against the Jewish people.”
