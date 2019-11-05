Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yemen deal calls for govt reshuffle, unifying forces in south

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 18:29
A Saudi-brokered deal between Yemen's government and southern separatists signed on Tuesday calls for a new cabinet with equal southern representation and bringing all armed forces under state control.

A copy of the deal seen by Reuters, reached to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen, stipulated that the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) be included in any political negotiations to end the country's more than four-year war.

All military and security forces would be incorporated into the defense and interior ministries.


