Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yemen separatists committed to Aden ceasefire - leader

By REUTERS
August 11, 2019 23:50
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Yemen's southern separatists are committed to a ceasefire in the port city of Aden and are willing to work with the Saudi-led coalition, their leader said on Sunday.

The separatists are also willing to attend a meeting called by Saudi Arabia, the Southern Transitional Council leader Aidaroos al-Zubaidi said in televised comments to Aden-based TV channel AIC.

The separatists, who want to split from the north and are backed by the United Arab Emirates, effectively seized Aden by taking over the government's military bases on Saturday.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 11, 2019
Saudi-led coalition says infighting killed senior Houthi official

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings