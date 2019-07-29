Yemen urges oil companies to restart production

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
DUBAI - Yemen's internationally recognized government has called on oil companies to restart production and exploration in the country, the Ministry of Oil and Minerals said in a document seen by Reuters on Monday.
The ministry said companies involved in production and exploration should resume production as per the partnership agreements with the government, according to the document, which was a memorandum signed by Yemeni oil and minerals minister Aws Abdullah al-Awd.Yemen's oil output has collapsed since 2015 when a Saudi-backed military coalition intervened in Yemen’s war to try to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.
Hadi's government controls the southern port city of Aden and areas holding Yemen’s oil-and-gas fields. The Houthi forces control the capital Sanaa and the oil terminal of Ras Issa on the western coast.
The ministry also urged domestic and international oil companies to set up Yemen headquarters in the temporary capital Aden, or move them there.
Yemen has two primary crude oil streams: light and sweet Marib and medium-gravity and more sulfur-rich Masila.
In February, al-Awd said his country aimed to increase its oil production to 110,000 barrels per day.
Yemen produced an average of 50,000 bpd of crude in 2018 compared with around 127,000 bpd in 2014. Yemen has proven oil reserves of around 3 billion barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>