Yemen's Houthi group says senior official from the Houthi family killed

DUBAI - Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday that a senior member of the Houthi family had been "assassinated," according to the group's Al-Masirah TV.



"The treacherous hands affiliated with the U.S.-Israeli aggression and its tools assassinated Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi," it said, citing a statement from the Interior Ministry run by the Houthi movement.The Saudi-owned, Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV channel said Ibrahim al-Houthi is the brother of the Houthi movement leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi.



