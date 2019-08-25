Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Arabia's Abha airport with drones - report

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia's Abha airport with drones on Sunday, the group's Al Masirah TV said citing the group's military spokesman.



The spokesman said the drones attacked the control tower in the airport.There was no confirmation from Saudi authorities.



