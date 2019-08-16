Yemen's Houthis launch drone attacks on Saudi's Abha airport -military spokesman

Yemen's Houthis launched more drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport on Friday, the Iran-aligned group’s military spokesman said.



The spokesman said "the attacks have halted air traffic at the airport."

There was no immediate confirmation of the attacks from the Saudi authorities.

