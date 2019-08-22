Yemen's Houthis say al-Hadida airport was targeted - group's al Masirah TV

Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday that "hostile forces" had targeted al-Hadida airport in western Yemen with gunfire.



There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-led coalition, which has struck targets in al-Hadida province in the past.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });