Yemen's Houthis say al-Hadida airport was targeted - group's al Masirah TV

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 23:12
Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday that "hostile forces" had targeted al-Hadida airport in western Yemen with gunfire.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-led coalition, which has struck targets in al-Hadida province in the past.


