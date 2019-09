Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi border frontline, no immediate Saudi confirmation

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Saturday it had carried out an attack near the border with the southern Saudi region of Najran and captured several army officers but there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabian authorities.



The Houthi's military spokesman said in a statement that the movement captured "thousands" of enemy troops and hundreds of vehicles.

The spokesman for a Saudi-led military coalition that has been battling the Houthis for over four years in Yemen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

