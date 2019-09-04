Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yemen's govt starts indirect talks with separatists in Saudi Arabia

By REUTERS
September 4, 2019 16:28
 Yemen's government officials have started indirect talks with United Arab Emirates-backed southern separatists in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah to end fighting in Aden and other southern provinces, a Yemeni official said on Wednesday.

A senior Emirati official said earlier that the Gulf state was confident that the Jeddah meeting will succeed in uniting the two sides against what he called the "Houthi coup."


