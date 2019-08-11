Yemen's southern separatists agree to Saudi call for ceasefire in Aden

DUBAI - Yemen's southern separatists agreed on Sunday to a Saudi-led coalition's calls for an immediate ceasefire in Aden, seat of the internationally recognized government, they said in a statement.



"The spokesman of the Southern Transitional Council (STC)confirmed its adherence to the ceasfire called for by the leadership of the Saudi-led coalition," the statement said.



