Yesh Atid to former allies: Not too late to turn back from Netanyahu

In a letter to his former political allies, Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak appealed to his former allies not to sit in a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it is “not too late” to turn course, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Sunday.



He wrote that he knows sitting in such a government “makes each and every one of [them] sick” and that they tell themselves they have no other choice as the novel coronavirus pandemic forces Israel, and the world, to deal with a massive crisis.Many point to the COVID-19 outbreak as the reason Israel needs an emergency unity government.

“You are wrong,” Barak told them, adding that nothing of value will come from their decision to join such a government and that their good names will be “stained forever.”