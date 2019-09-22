Yisrael Beiteinu: 'It seems we won't be suggesting anyone' to Rivlin

Yisrael Beiteinu is meant to hold a party meeting on Sunday to discuss what their position will be when asked by President Reuven Rivlin whom they support to lead the country after the recent elections.

The party is expected not to recommend anyone, as neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said they will support the formation of a 'liberal-leaning' unity government.

Yisrael Beiteinu is pushing for a new civic set of values that will include civil marriages, public transportation on Shabbat and limited commercial activity on the weekend and Jewish holidays.

