Yisrael Beiteniu: Our party tops gave up positions in gov for values

In a Friday press release Yisrael Beiteniu said that their MKs “preferred to pass on the portfolios offered to them by Likud if they would pass on their principles,” hinting that Likud was willing to offer top-positions in coalition.
“Likud MKs,” the press release goes on to say, “opted to pass on their principles for portfolios that Likud might offer them.”
Recently Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to inform President Reuven Rivlin that he is unable to create a coalition, leading the nation to hold a re-do election after the previous one was held in April.
The failure is suggested to be the result of Yisrael Beiteniu Avigdor Liberman refusing to work alongside Netanyahu until the issue of ultra orthodox IDF service is resolved.
