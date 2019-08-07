Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yisrael Beytenu fills complaint with police over hacking

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 7, 2019 14:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Yisrael Beytenu filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday as it suspects its computers were hacked into and various files stolen, a press report said. 
 
The party is concerned over the personal details of its supporters now being known by the hackers. 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 7, 2019
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab: West Bank settlements are illegal

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings