Yisrael Beytenu fills complaint with police over hacking

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Yisrael Beytenu filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday as it suspects its computers were hacked into and various files stolen, a
press report said.
The party is concerned over the personal details of its supporters now being known by the hackers.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});