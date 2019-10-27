Yisrael Beytenu negotiation leader: We advocate for a unity gov't

Head of the Yisrael Beytenu negotiation team MK Oded Forer said on Sunday evening that the party advocates for a unity government. This came a short while after the team finished initial discussions with the Blue and White party negotiation team.



He stated that the two major parties together have 65 mandates and that a government can be formed today. "Of course we would love to be a part of the coming government but if needed, we will also sit in the opposition," Forer said.



