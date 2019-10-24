Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yitzhar Border Police tent set on fire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 23:27
A man set fire to an Israeli Border Police tent on Thursday night on the Kippah Sruga hill beside the Yitzhar settlement.

The suspect immediately fled the scene and is being searched for now. No one was injured.The tent was in use throughout the day by fighters. The attack was part of an escalation involving attacks on border police and security fighters.


