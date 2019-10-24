Yitzhar Border Police tent set on fire

A man set fire to an Israeli Border Police tent on Thursday night on the Kippah Sruga hill beside the Yitzhar settlement.



The suspect immediately fled the scene and is being searched for now. No one was injured.The tent was in use throughout the day by fighters. The attack was part of an escalation involving attacks on border police and security fighters.



