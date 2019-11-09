Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yitzhar residents: “Border Police attacked two residents"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 9, 2019 22:56
Residents of the settlement of Yitzhar announced that Border Police stationed in the area were attacked by two men last night near a building in which they were stationed.

The attacks come amid increasing tensions between residents of settlement, known for its more radical elements, and security forces stationed to divide residents and Palestinians.


