'You all go' - thousands of Algerians demonstrate for political reforms

With banners reading "You all go" and "We need new figures," tens of thousands of protesters gathered in the Algerian capital on Friday for what has become a regular demonstration demanding the removal of the ruling elite.
After 20 years in power, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika quit on April 2 under pressure from protesters and the army, but protests have continued, seeking political reforms and the removal of all officials belonging to the old guard.
This was the 16th consecutive Friday that protesters have taken part in a mass rally.
There was no official count but a Reuters reporters estimated more people joined than the last four Fridays during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan when most fasted until sunset, but fewer than the weeks before that.
The demonstrators are pushing for radical change by seeking the departure of senior figures, including politicians and businessmen, who have governed the North African country since independence from France in 1962.
On Thursday, interim President Abdelkader Bensalah called for all parties to launch an "inclusive dialog" to prepare for presidential elections, following the constitutional council’s scrapping of a vote set for July 4.
