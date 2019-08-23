Young man critically injured after stabbing in Haifa

A young man in his 20s was seriously injured after being stabbed in Haifa on Friday evening.



MDA paramedics arrived on the scene and gave the man medical attention. He was evacuated to Rambam Hospital. This is a developing story.

