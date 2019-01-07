Zandberg: Hayemin Hehadash has different standards for Jews and Arabs

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Meretz Chairman MK Tamar Zandberg spoke referring to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's meeting with the families of the Jewish terror suspects, saying that "Hayemin Hehadash [the New Right party] has different standards for Jews and Arabs."
"The justice minister continues to fertilize the poisonous beds of the settlers," she continued. "Instead of making a reckoning, she is making an electoral calculation and running into the arms of families accused of terrorism."
Zandberg stated, "If an MK had done the opposite facing Palestinian parents, he would have already found himself in the cellars of the Shin Bet."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>