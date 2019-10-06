Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Zanganeh says Iran wants better ties with regional countries - SHANA

By REUTERS
October 6, 2019 12:23
Iran wants to improve ties with all the countries in the Middle East, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday, adding that China’s national petroleum company had pulled out of developing phase 11 of the country's giant South Pars gas field.

"We want to be friends with all regional countries. Out mutual enemy is outside the Middle East... I have no problem to meet with Saudi Arabia's oil minister. China has pulled out of developing the phase 11 of the South Pars field and Petropars will carry out the job," Zanganeh said, the ministry's SHANA website reported.


