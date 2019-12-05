The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Zarif: EU letter to the UN shows "miserable incompetence"

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 14:33
DUBAI - Iran said on Thursday a letter from three European powers to the U.N. Security Council accusing Tehran of having nuclear-capable ballistic missiles showed their "miserable incompetence" in fulfilling their commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal.
"Latest E3 letter to UNSG on missiles is a desperate falsehood to cover up their miserable incompetence in fulfilling bare minimum of their own #JCPOA obligations," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted, referring to the deal by its formal acronym. He urged Britain, France and Germany not to bow to "US bullying."The British, German and French ambassadors, in a letter circulated on Wednesday, called on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to inform the Security Council in his next report that Iran’s missile program was “inconsistent” with a U.N. resolution that had endorsed the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.
Erdogan says Turkey approved NATO plan, but allies must support it -NTV
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 02:25 PM
Mike Pompeo rejects Trump impeachment report as "all wrong"
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 01:38 PM
Pompeo says US warns partners of risks from "untrusted" 5G networks"
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 01:31 PM
OECD: Israel and US are the only countries who've grown GDP this year
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/05/2019 12:36 PM
Ahmed Tibi on Netanyahu: Even serial killers help old ladies cross the street
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/05/2019 12:07 PM
Man's body found in the Yarkon river in central Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/05/2019 11:28 AM
Foreign Ministry to compile list of Iran’s violations of the nuclear deal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/05/2019 10:32 AM
Smotrich: Liberman is a dangerous, irresponsible man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/05/2019 09:11 AM
Miki Zohar: estimating the elections will take place on the 17th of March
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/05/2019 09:05 AM
Gantz: it's time to make the Iranian sanctions significantly harsher.
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/05/2019 08:52 AM
Iranian oil minister to meet OPEC's Barkindo in Vienna - source
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 08:30 AM
New app predicts water-related conflict up to year in advance
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 07:02 AM
France, Germany, Britain to UN: Iran has nuclear-capable missiles
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/05/2019 06:53 AM
Japan planning on sending 270 sailors to Middle East to protect ships
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 05:36 AM
US Senate committee to consider bill to impose stiff new sanctions on Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/05/2019 05:08 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by