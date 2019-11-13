Ze'ev Elkin: Our mission this round of fighting has been achieved

Environment Minister Ze'ev Elkin of Likud claimed on Channel 12's news on Wednesday morning that Israel had achieved its goal in the current round of fighting.



"Our mission this round has been achieved. One of the top terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Bahaa Abu al-Ata who was responsible for firing at us for a long time and blasted the attempts to calm the Gaza Strip, is no longer with us," Elkin said, adding that Israeli deterrence was restored following his elimination.



