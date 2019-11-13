Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Ze'ev Elkin: Our mission this round of fighting has been achieved

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 13, 2019 09:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Environment Minister Ze'ev Elkin of Likud claimed on Channel 12's news on Wednesday morning that Israel had achieved its goal in the current round of fighting.

"Our mission this round has been achieved. One of the top terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Bahaa Abu al-Ata who was responsible for firing at us for a long time and blasted the attempts to calm the Gaza Strip, is no longer with us," Elkin said, adding that Israeli deterrence was restored following his elimination.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 13, 2019
House of PIJ officer hit by IDF airstrike - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings