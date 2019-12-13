The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Zehut not running in third elections

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2019 11:33
The Zehut Party led by Moshe Feiglin will not run in the upcoming third round of elections for the Knesset, announced Feiglin on his Facebook page on Friday.
Rivlin congratulates UK's Johnson, wishes him luck
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/13/2019 12:40 PM
Jewish Agency calls Johnson win great news for entire Jewish people
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/13/2019 12:30 PM
Foreign Ministry issues travel warning against northeast India
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/13/2019 12:12 PM
Netanyahu meets with mayors, supporters at home in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/13/2019 11:51 AM
Evacuation underway after German blast, cause unknown
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/13/2019 11:14 AM
Netanyahu, Gantz congratulate UK's Johnson on election win
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/13/2019 11:07 AM
Highway 1 closed due to suspicious object
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/13/2019 10:05 AM
Sea of Galilee rises by 1 cm after rainfall
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/13/2019 08:26 AM
UK Conservative Party have won an outright majority
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/13/2019 07:11 AM
UK Labour Leader Corbyn to step down as crushing defeat looms
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/13/2019 06:02 AM
One injured after falling from height in Kiryat Gat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/13/2019 03:10 AM
Time for Corbyn to go, says Labour MP
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/13/2019 02:46 AM
US Senate passes resolution recognizing Armenian genocide
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 09:23 PM
North Korea says US has nothing to offer regarding any nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 02:16 PM
Former Turkish PM Davutoglu forms new party in challenge to Erdogan
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 02:11 PM
