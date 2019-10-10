Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Zelenskiy says never met Giuliani associates arrested in the U.S.

By REUTERS
October 10, 2019 22:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 KIEV - Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had never met arrested businessmen Lev Parnas or Igor Fruman, who have been helping President Donald Trump's personal lawyer investigate political rival Joe Biden.

They were arrested in the United States on charges of funneling foreign money to U.S. political candidates and a pro-Trump election committee.

Zelenskiy also said that Washington did not request any documents regarding Parnas and Fruman from him.


