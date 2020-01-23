The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Zion shines in debut, but Spurs stop Pelicans

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 23, 2020 07:24
Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his NBA debut, but LaMarcus Aldridge topped him with 32 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting San Antonio Spurs defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 121-117 on Wednesday night.
Williamson, the first overall draft choice, missed the first 44 games of the season while rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery.
He struggled for three quarters before scoring 17 consecutive Pelicans points to briefly give them the lead in the fourth quarter before sitting out the final 5 1/2 minutes as Spurs regained control.
DeMar DeRozan added 20 points, Dejounte Murray scored 13, Derrick White had 12 and Bryn Forbes 11 for San Antonio.
Brandon Ingram matched Williamson's 22 points for New Orleans. Lonzo Ball had 14 points and 12 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 12, Derrick Favors had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and JJ Redick and Josh Hart scored 10 apiece.
Williamson also amassed seven rebounds, three assists and five turnovers while playing 18 minutes, 18 seconds.
Williamson scored three points but turned the ball over twice as the Spurs extended a nine-point halftime lead to 14 points early in the third quarter.
With Williamson on the bench, Holiday and Ingram scored four points each as New Orleans got within 79-71.
San Antonio rebuilt the lead to 14 before Jaxson Hayes' dunk with 1.4 seconds left cut the gap to 94-82 at the end of the third quarter.
Ball's 3-pointer started the fourth-quarter scoring. Minutes later, Williamson grabbed a defensive rebound, dribbled into the frontcourt and passed to E'Twaun Moore for a layup that pulled New Orleans within 97-91.
That started the flurry by Williamson, who made a 3-pointer, a layup, another 3-pointer, a short jumper, two more 3-pointers and a free throw.
New Orleans briefly took the lead at 107-106 before Marco Bellinelli made a 3-pointer and Murray hit a short jumper to give the Spurs a 111-108 lead.
Williamson went to the bench, and DeRozan made consecutive baskets to give San Antonio a 115-108 lead with 4:33 left.
New Orleans scored just three points in nearly four minutes before Ball and Josh Hart made 3-pointers to cut the Spurs' lead to 119-117 with a minute left.
Aldridge made two free throws with 45.6 seconds to go, and the Pelicans didn't score again.
Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to Wuhan due to new coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 07:19 AM
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrives in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 07:08 AM
Australia authorities lose contact with air tanker fighting fires
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 05:44 AM
Mike Pompeo: The Lebanese people demand a new direction
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:11 AM
16 people monitored for contact with US coronavirus victim
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:42 AM
China confirms 571 total cases of virus - China State TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:21 AM
Infiltrators from Gaza reportedly seen, shot in southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 11:45 PM
Trump says Taliban must curb violence for meaningful Afghanistan talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 06:12 PM
Pompeo says he'll testify in Trump impeachment trial if legally required
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 05:40 PM
Police seize illegal firearms, heroin and cocaine in Jaffa raid
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 04:37 PM
Mexico: Possible case of coronavirus under investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 04:09 PM
Putin may have meetings with US VP Pence and Ukraine's Zelenskiy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 03:59 PM
Russia is developing vaccine against coronavirus - RIA cites regulator
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 03:18 PM
IDF: Palestinians who infiltrated border not tied organized terror group
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 03:00 PM
Rocket fire closes Tripoli's airport again
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by