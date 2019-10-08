Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran opposes any Turkish military operation in Syria

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 12:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iran opposes any Turkish military operation in Syria, Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ministry has been following "worrying news of the possibility of the Turkish military forces entering Syrian soil and believes that the occurrence of such an action will not only not end Turkey's security concerns but will lead to widespread material and human damage," the statement said.

On this basis Iran "is against any type of possible military operation" of that kind.



Ankara said on Tuesday it had completed preparations for a military operation in northeast Syria after the United States began pulling back troops.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 8, 2019
Britain believes the EU is not negotiating seriously on Brexit

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings