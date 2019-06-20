June 21, 2019: Jerusalem Post Crossword Puzzle - A show of hands

Crossword puzzle [Illustrative].
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
X
Across
1. Pointed a gun
6. Voice below soprano
10. Bonfire residue
13. Teatime treats
15. Sullen, glum
16. Justice ___gue: DC superhero team
17. Garment from older sibling (3 words)
19. ___ Man: Lion and Scarecrow pal
20. Lennon wife (2 words)
21. Country that diverted tens of thousands of Jews to Cyprus
24. Far partner
25. Puts back on the payroll
26. With greater frequency
29. ___less in Seattle (1993 romcom)
30. ___ of Allegiance
31. Beyond forgetful
34. ___dis: Dr. Who time machine and spacecraft
35. Snakelike fish
36. Flash light?
40. Computer language
43. “When You Say Nothing _____” 1999 Ronan Keating hit (2 words)
45. ___ Bazaar (magazine)
46. With some weight behind it
48. SeaWorld creature
49. Sans living organisms
50. Secret dish in Sweeney Todd (2 words)
54. Swe. neighbor
55. Previously owned (2 words)
57. Free-, bore- or star- suffix
58. Traveler
59. Three-card sequence (anagram for RECITE)
60. Relative of reggae (anagram for ASK)
61. Research facility: Abbr.
62. Geopolitical org. that includes Australia, Laos and Vietnam Down
1. Whitish (Related to 10 ACROSS)
2. UN flight org. (anagram of CIAO)
3. ____ees: Davy, Micky, Mike and Peter
4. Supplied with funding
5. Showing off at an expo
6. Much ___ about Nothing
7. Makes less high (as in expectations)
8. The new Tel-Aviv Jerusalem train goes through them
9. “Give me liberty ___ give me death!”
10. Communion table item (2 words
11. Paris river
12. My ___ are tied (I’d like to help, but I can’t)
14. Recipient
18. Person of action
22. Yak butter
23. Security for a debt (mortgage, e.g.)
26. Chooses
27. Apartment in the UK
28. The ground beneath us (2 words)
32. Shakespearean king
33. Letters after kays
37. Director Preminger
38. Torment
39. Larry, who cofounded software firm Oracle in 1977
40. Mom or pop
41. Los Angeles suburb
42. Floral enclosures (anagram for PASSETH)
44. French schools
45. Same: Prefix
46. The devil finds work for idle ones
47. Kindle download
51. Diminish, prune, shorten
52. Ancient Peruvian
53. First family’s home
56. Old-fashioned computer screen (acronym)
58. ___ Joe; US soldier
