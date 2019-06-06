June 7, 2019: Jerusalem Post Crossword Puzzle - US patriotism

Crossword puzzle [Illustrative].
Across
1. Pizzeria order
6. What Polar Bear Club members swim in (2 words)
14. Soldier’s head wear? (2 words)
16. What you don’t want your airplane (or the stocks in your portfolio) to do
17. Unmoved (2 words)
18. Taken into custody
19. Improve a written piece again
20. A horse or rider that takes part in shows or competitions
21. Shorthand pro
22. Four score, often, in golf?
23. Rod’s partner (fishing gear)
25. Finished lying? (2 words)
30. What Spock suppressed and Data lacked
34. Lady of Spain
35. Old Glory in US (3 words)
37. Computer language
38. Landmass divided by the Urals
39. Where sacrifices are offered
40. Writer Rice
41. Semicircle
42. ___ amount: Lots and lots (2 words)
47. Improved relations between the US and USSR in the 1970s
51. Fate
53. Flexible
54. Get away
55. Beneath the waves
56. Stirred up
57. Weaving in and out
58. Provokes, vexes Down
1. Recipe instruction
2. What Israelis at bus stops don’t form when buses come
3. Miniature map
4. Upbraid, scold, berate
5. Like some kitchens (2 words)
6. Fourth of July in US; also, 1996 film (2 words)
7. Of the same age, contemporary
8. Poly- or for- follower
9. Withdraw gradually
10. Tr____ion: Custom (and song from Fiddler on the Roof)
11. Point of Grant Wood’s “American Gothic”?
12. “Have You ___ Seen the Rain?” _ 1970 CCR hit
13. Non-white, in a cellar?
15. Online training program
24. Years on end
25. Part of Doris Day’s theme song
26. Spanish liqueur
27. U___a: Ideal society
28. Component of mammal urine
29. Faux ___
30. And others: Abbr. (2 words)
31. Two Years Before the ___: Book by Richard Henry Dana, Jr.
32. SeaWorld creature
33. Winter Palace ruler
34. Unclothed running prankster
35. Resort feature
36. Rises at dawn
40. More pretentious
41. Worry
43. Baseball cap feature
44. Character set for computers
45. The world is like this, after all
46. Indian home on the range
47. Spanish senora; Lady of La Mancha
48. Wraps up
49. Star ___ (created by Gene Roddenberry)
50. Irish for “Ireland”
52. Williams and Kennedy
53. Kernel, small lump or protuberance
