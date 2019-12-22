Hanukkah candle lighting live from Moscow - watch

In honor of the holiday of Hanukkah, The Jerusalem Post will be live-streaming candle lighting events from around the world, including Moscow, Tokyo, Istanbul, Vienna and more.On Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah, candle lighting will be taking place in Moscow's Red Square.
You can watch it live on the Post's Facebook page at 4:00 p.m. Israel time. The Jerusalem Post wishes all those celebrating a happy Hanukkah!
You can watch it live on the Post's Facebook page at 4:00 p.m. Israel time. The Jerusalem Post wishes all those celebrating a happy Hanukkah!