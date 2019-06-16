Hi-tech leader says what sets Israel apart: For Israelis there is no ‘no’

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Shmulik Zysman, one of the founders of the international law firm ZAG-S&W, is one of Israel’s foremost commercial lawyers and a recognized expert in the fields of hi-tech, internet, life sciences, commercial and capital markets law, as well as communications, and real estate law.



At the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, he sat down with Jerusalem Report editor Steve Linde for a quick Q&A about the Israeli start up arena:



How do you choose with companies to work with?

With respect to choosing the right hi-tech company, I would say there is a triangle. At the top of the triangle is technology - the patents. But if you have technology, that is not enough to go and invest. You must ask: is there a product? The third point of the triangle is the market - is there a market? So, let’s say you have IP, product and market, I would say the last thing to look at is the people. The people make the difference: leadership and honesty.



What makes Israeli startups different?

For Israelis there is no “no.” You can find a solution to every problem. Also, Israeli high-tech workers are loyal to their work. And it is also the hours they work - they will work from early morning until the next day if they must solve a problem. At the end of the day. Israelis have so many advantages, it is no wonder we have such a wonderful high-tech industry.



Do you have advice for potential investors?

Israel is great place [to invest] when you compare Israeli companies to startup companies in Silicon Valley - just in their beginning. They are cheaper, so investing in Israel is a good idea if you want to make money. Then, look at the fields. Cyber is a big thing in Israel and life sciences. There is software, hardware, artificial intelligence and autonomic cards.

Space technology is going to be something new. This is going to be big.