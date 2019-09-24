Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

AJC calls on EU to recognize Hezbollah as a terror organization

The AJC bought a full-page ad in Tuesday's New York Times, which criticizes the EU's distinction between the terror group's military branch and the other parts of the organization.

By
September 24, 2019 02:54
1 minute read.
Lebanon's Hezbollah members hold party flags as they listen to their leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Lebanon's Hezbollah members hold party flags as they listen to their leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressing his supporters via a screen during a rally marking the anniversary of the defeat of militants near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Ain village, Lebanon August 25, 2019. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - As world leaders gather in New York this week to participate in the UN General Assembly, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) is launching a TV ad campaign on major US cable networks, calling on the European Union to recognize Hezbollah as a terror organization.


In addition, AJC bought a full-page ad in Tuesday's New York Times, which criticizes the EU's distinction between the terror group's military branch and the other parts of the organization. "Hezbollah is a global terrorist organization, armed and supported by Iran," the ad reads.
"Its deadly reach extends to Europe, North and South America, Africa and Asia, and across the Middle East. Yet, defying all logic, the European Union insists there are actually two Hezbollahs—one "political," and the other "military," banning only the latter in 2013. This is self-delusion at its worst and most dangerous, allowing Hezbollah to operate its "political" wing in Europe by recruiting members and raising funds. As Hezbollah leaders themselves declare repeatedly, it is one indivisible organization."


"To date, the Arab League, Argentina, Canada, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Israel, Netherlands, United Kingdom, and the United States have recognized without qualifications the reality of Hezbollah, and added it to their lists of terrorist organizations," it reads.


AJC also launched a new website, that contains short video clips of the bloody terror attacks Hezbollah has been responsible for in the past 35 years. The TV ads will appear on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, i24, and BBC America. The ad emphasizes that Hezbollah poses a threat to Europe.


The website calls visitors to sign a petition asking Congress to urge European governments to designate all of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. AJC will be meeting privately with the leaders of more than 70 countries. "Designating Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and without qualifications, is at the top of our agenda with many world leaders," said AJC CEO David Harris.


September 24, 2019
U.N.: Britain, France, Germany blame Iran for Saudi attack

