UNRWA runs on fumes and Band-Aids, can't be fixed, Greenblatt warns UNSC

UNRWA has gone head to head with US President Donald Trump by planning to hold a donor conference for Palestinians on the same day that the US has scheduled an international parley to unveil an economic plan for the Palestinians.



UNRWA Commissioner General Pierre Krähenbühl announced the donor meeting when he briefed the United Nations Security Council on his organization’s funding crisis, which he says threatens continued humanitarian services for the over 5 million Palestinian refugees his organization supports.

US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt told the UNSC that the Bahrain conference would plan for the Palestinians' future, while UNRWA’s donor conference can only fix a broken system.“UNRWA is currently running on fumes, surviving on a surge in foreign donations in 2018 that is unlikely to be sustained this year, or in the future," Greenblatt said.He urged the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian businesspeople to join the US in Bahrain. The PA has already said it will boycott the June 25 meeting.“Next month, in Bahrain, we and many others will participate in an economic workshop on an alternative path with the potential to unlock a prosperous future for the Palestinians," Greenblatt said.“This is the first stage of a process that we want to begin to showcase what could be – how, if we can achieve a political solution to the conflict, we can also transform the lives of the Palestinians. It would be a mistake for the Palestinians not to join us. They have nothing to lose and much to gain if they do join us. But it is, of course, their choice,” he said.“I cannot but help point out the irony that at the time of our conference in Bahrain, which can pave the way to prosperity for Palestinians, UNRWA is hosting a pledging conference for a broken system,” Greenblatt said.It is time to “face the reality that the UNRWA model has failed the Palestinian people. UNRWA’s business model, which is inherently tied to an endlessly and exponentially expanding community of beneficiaries, is in permanent crisis mode,’ Greenblatt said.“The UNRWA model cannot provide to Palestinians what they deserve – a life where they can plan for their future and the future of their children, and one where they know whether schools and health clinics will remain open,” Greenblatt said.He referenced the US decision last year to halts its annual $350 million contribution to UNRWA, noting that since the organizations foundation in 1948 the US has donated to it $6 billion."Vastly more than any other country. And yet year after year, UNRWA funding fell short,” Greenblatt said.“Year after year, Palestinians in refugee camps were not given the opportunity to build any future; they were misled and used as political pawns and commodities instead of treated as human beings,” Greenblatt said.“What happens when UNRWA’s bank account is empty again? We need to be honest about the situation,” he added."UNRWA is a band-aid, and the Palestinians who use its services deserve better – much better. We do not have to wait until a comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in place to address that fact," Greenblatt said.“Nothing stops the international community from choosing to reach out its hand to Palestinians living in refugee camps today to address their very real everyday needs in a sustainable way, while we all continue to work toward a lasting and comprehensive peace,” he said.The time has come for countries which host Palestinian refugees to start planning to provide services instead of UNRWA, either through local governments or local non-governmental organizations, Greenblatt said. He did not name the countries, but Palestinian refugees live in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem.“We do not advance a comprehensive and enduring peace by ignoring the reality that UNRWA is unable to fulfill the mandate given to it by the General Assembly,” Greenblatt said. “Palestinians have been held hostage for too long to UN resolutions, regional politics, donor fatigue, and weak leadership. It has been 70 years – three generations of Palestinians – who have suffered tremendously.”He noted that Jewish refugees expelled from Arab lands after the creation of the State of Israel in 1948 were not held hostage to such politics.“Next month, in Bahrain, we and many others will participate in an economic workshop on an alternative path with the potential to unlock a prosperous future for the Palestinians," Greenblatt said. “This is the first stage of a process that we want to begin to showcase what could be – how, if we can achieve a political solution to the conflict, we can also transform the lives of the Palestinians. I cannot but help point out the irony that at the time of our conference in Bahrain, which can pave the way to prosperity for Palestinians, UNRWA is hosting a pledging conference for a broken system.”“I approach this with humility. I acknowledge I have not brought with me today a solution – either to the acute crisis of Hamas’s violent and illegitimate rule over Gaza, or to the prolonged crisis caused by UNRWA’s inability to fulfill its original mandate, or any of the other challenges posed by this extraordinary conflict," he said. “What we do know is that what we have today is not the answer. We do know that Palestinians and Israelis both deserve better. We do know that it is time to move past band-aid solutions and political assertions, into the adult world of hard choices."

