The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Unity Needed to Beat COVID-19

One COVID carrier infected our world, now the race to reopen countries is fully underway – but at what cost?

By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE  
APRIL 23, 2020 21:04
A medical worker wearing a protective mask and glasses, who treats patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy (photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)
A medical worker wearing a protective mask and glasses, who treats patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy
(photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)
It was with exacting precision and efficiency that a single person contaminated the world with the coronavirus. Reportedly infected by a bat, “patient zero” began the trail of transmission that has shown no mercy on its global march to infamy, triggering gruesome contest-like international comparisons of countries’ infection rates, mortality numbers and the availability of ventilators.
 
Sobering weeks and horrific death statistics later, as pressure grows from within a populace frightened by the economic freeze and suffering symptoms of mass cabin fever, the race to reopen countries is fully underway – but at what cost?
 
It is clear that the unwinding of COVID-19 will require patience, knowledge, discipline, honesty and cooperation in quantities that rival respirators for necessity, irreplaceability, and yes, scarcity. No one should envy elected officials who are asked to choose between popular demands to restore the economy and to minimize the death toll. A recent MIT study, which warns of the pratfalls of easing restrictions prematurely, is not alone in its conclusions.
 
According to experts, this means chances of re-infestation are virtually certain before testing is universal and a vaccine available on a mass scale. The health-vs-economy dialectic will, indeed, play out over our dead bodies if the return to normalcy takes place before the nations are “ready” in the scientific, not political, reading.
 
Imagine nation A, which statistics indicate has turned the proverbial corner, opening its ports before the destination countries have achieved the same level of success. It will require nothing more than one carrier from nation B to return millions to quarantine. Travel without testing remains fraught with danger.
 
Yet, equally tragic is the insufficiency of the third indispensable predicate: civility. Avoiding the horrors of COVID-19: The Sequel requires cooperation and coordination adequate to fight a world war – with a sense of self-discipline greater than man has ever witnessed.
To be sure, the field upon which the battle will be fought is neither level nor forgiving. In the US, some politicians have demonstrated their preference for pork above the public interest. Sadly, it seems the unprecedented pain and suffering that the economic crisis is inflicting is unable to move lawmakers to understand that their constituents need help today: not when sparring electees get around to it.
In Israel, which has begun to climb down from the COVID tree, tens of thousands of trained first responders were left outside the system rather than be accepted during the crisis by a rival organization at a time when volunteers were sorely needed. Arguably, unity would have saved lives.
 
Also in the Middle East, Palestinian officials accused Israel of spreading the infection by allowing illegal workers to go back and forth between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Israel responded with its own recriminations that Ramallah ignored the problem, but that’s exactly the point: The pointing fingers don’t close the holes through which the infected enter. Cooperation does.
 
Equalizing the level of preparedness between nations is, therefore, a prerequisite to normalization. Universal markers must be promulgated in order to ensure certainty. Rivalries must become secondary to the national/international good. Airtime is better spent educating the public than entertaining it with contrived controversies. Decency, humility and caring demand that concern for the well-being of people must be the first priority, above power and politics. 
 
History will judge our leaders’ actions – and I pray that good intentions and unselfish cooperation will lead those correct decisions. After all, to save a life is to save a world.
 
FELICE FRIEDSON is co-founder of The Media Line and serves as its president and CEO. She created the Mideast Press Club and the Press and Policy Student Program. She can be reached at felice@themedialine.org.


Tags Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder The Jewish imperative of the coronavirus crisis By RONALD S. LAUDER
Yitz Greenberg Coronavirus and the haredim - opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin The 'national emergency' behind coalition isn't coronavirus - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by