Undercover through the lens

Savvy job interviewers know that life experience can be almost as an important a factor in a person’s professional development as their technical training. In Sarah Ayal’s case there is little to choose between them.When Ayal died in 2004 at the age of 89, she left quite an inheritance behind for her family. We are not talking mounds of greenbacks or stocks and shares here, this is something of a far more aesthetically pleasing, spiritually uplifting and emotive documentary ilk. That is one of the primary senses one gets from observing the Emerging from the Shadows exhibition currently on display at Beit Avi Chai.