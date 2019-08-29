14 Days: US SAGA







US SAGA President Donald Trump caused a furor on August 20 when he said that American Jews who vote for the Democratic Party show “great disloyalty” to the Jewish people and Israel. Trump was responding to a call by two Muslim Democratic representatives, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, to halt US aid to Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu barred them from visiting, under a 2017 BDS law, due to their support for boycotting the Jewish state. Although Interior Minister Arye Deri later invited Tlaib to visit her Palestinian family – including her nonagenarian grandmother – on humanitarian grounds, she refused to come, citing “Israel’s oppressive and racist policies.”

TERROR RESUMES Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed and her father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, and 19-year-old brother were wounded in a terrorist attack near Danny Spring outside Dolev on August 23. The family from Lod was on a hike to the spring when terrorists detonated a planted explosive device. “We are strong and we will prevail,” vowed Rabbi Shnerb, who had 11 children with his wife, as he talked to reporters from his hospital bed in Jerusalem. The IDF launched a manhunt for the terrorists. In an attack a week before on August 16, a terrorist was shot dead by a policeman after he rammed into two siblings at a bus stop near Elazar in Gush Etzion. Nahum Refael Navies, 18, was seriously injured, while his sister, Noam, 20, sustained wounds described as light to moderate. The terrorist was identified as a 27-year-old from Bethlehem.KATZ QUITS Labor and Social Affairs Minister Haim Katz resigned from the cabinet on August 16, after Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he would be charged with fraud and breach of trust. Mandelblit alleged that Katz had advanced legislation to benefit a financial consultant and personal friend, Motti Ben-Ari, to make money for both of them.FIGHTING ANTISEMITISM World leaders are scheduled to gather at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Titled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism,” the event is being organized by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation headed by European Jewish Congress President Dr. Moshe Kantor, in cooperation with Yad Vashem and under the auspices of President Reuven Rivlin. “This event will provide a unique opportunity for world leaders to stand up and declare ‘enough’ to antisemitism,” said Kantor.ANGLO GIANT Glasgow-born Jack Katzenell, one of Israel’s most prominent English-language journalists, died in Herzliya on August 20 at the age of 80. An old-school newsman known for his sharp intellect and wit, Katzenell made aliyah from Scotland in 1965 and became a pop ular broadcaster for Israel Radio’s English News, and later an editor for the Associated Press’s Jerusalem bureau. He is survived by his wife, Avigail, three children and eight grandchildren.ICONIC COACH Legendary Israeli basketball coach David Blatt, 60, revealed on August 19 that he had been diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, but had “decided not to give up on anything.” The Boston-born Blatt, who coaches the Greek club Olympiakos, previously served as head coach of both the Israeli and Russian national teams, as well as Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Cleveland Cavaliers.ASHRAM SHINES Israel’s Linoy Ashram won a gold in the hoops competition, as well as a silver and two bronze medals at the Minsk World Challenge Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics in mid-August. Ashram, 20, who lives in Tel Aviv, is now preparing for the World Championships in Baku in September, and the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

