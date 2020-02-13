The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
14th US case of coronavirus reported with patient in San Diego

A previous case of coronavirus was documented a few days earlier among the same group of evacuees, the CDC said.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 03:27
Staff from the U.S. embassy assemble to inspect a cargo plane in Wuhan (photo credit: COURTESY OF EDWARD WANG VIA REUTERS)
Staff from the U.S. embassy assemble to inspect a cargo plane in Wuhan
(photo credit: COURTESY OF EDWARD WANG VIA REUTERS)
A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a US Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the United States to 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday.
The patient was among 232 individuals who had been placed under quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after being airlifted from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan earlier this month, CDC spokeswoman Ana Toro said.
CDC officials said it appeared that the two San Diego patients were separately exposed to the virus in China before arriving in the US. The two arrived on different planes and were housed in separate facilities.
“At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility, but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus,” Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, said in a statement.
To date, a total of eight coronavirus cases have been documented in California, accounting for more than half of the infections confirmed across the United States, none of them fatal.
Two of those cases are believed to have been transmitted person-to-person within the United States - both between married couples after one of the spouses returned home from a recent visit to China.


Tags health China coronavirus
