The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

2K Games to begin publishing new NFL video games

The announcement of the new games marks the first football video games since 2004 to be published outside of EA's exclusive license with the NFL.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 11, 2020 02:46
A football is seen with the NFL logo. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A football is seen with the NFL logo.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Video game publisher 2K Games announced that they will begin releasing several new football games in the next few years, starting in 2021, the company and the National Football League (NFL) announced in press releases.
The games will be made as part of a multi-year partnership with the NFL, and is seen by some as a resurrection of its past line of NFL 2K games, which the company had made from 1999 until their last entry, ESPN NFL 2K5, was released in 2004.
The series was the only competitor to Electronic Arts' (EA) Madden series of NFL titles. However, following the release of ESPN NFL 2K5, EA signed an exclusive license deal with the NFL for video games, forcing 2K to stop producing their titles.
This license is still in place until 2022.
However, it seems that this license is specifically for simulation games, meaning a realistic football video game, which is what the Madden series is known for. The press releases for 2K and the NFL, however, specified that these games were to be non-simulation games, leading some reports to speculate that the game will have a more arcade-style gameplay and aesthetic.
"The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans," said 2K president David Ismailer. "We're thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It's exciting to bring together 2K's expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL's renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization.
"It's an exciting time for 2K and our fans," he continued. "We're growing our sports offerings and building on our core games with new IP [intellectual property], as well as continued support of award-winning franchises, all with the goal of giving our fans more amazing games and entertainment for years to come."
"Expanding the NFL's presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the League as we look to grow the next generation of our fan base and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort," said Joe Ruggiero, the NFL's senior vice president of consumer products.
"2K is a worldwide leader in sports video games, with a proven track record of creating best-in-class and award-winning games and we look forward to sharing more about the projects we are working on with them in the future."
2K has published many critically and commercially acclaimed franchises in its history, including the Borderlands, Mafia and BioShock series, as well as the more sports-oriented NBA 2K and WWE 2K franchises.
In response to the news, EA released a statement regarding the status of their license with the NFL for their Madden series.
"EA Sports is the exclusive publisher of NFL simulation games, and our partnership with the NFL and NFLPA remains unchanged," the company stated. "Our agreements have always allowed for non-exclusive development of non-simulation games on various platforms.
"Our commitment to NFL fans, which spans almost 30 years, has never been stronger."


Tags football video games NFL
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rivlin’s time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by