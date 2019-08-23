4 wounded in downtown LA shooting near police station

LOS ANGELES — Four people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon and police were searching for a man and a woman suspected in the attack.



Gunfire erupted shortly after noon in San Julian Park, where homeless people often congregate, according to the LAPD. The park is one block east of the Police Department’s Central Division station.

Authorities said it appeared the shooting occurred after two people in a white SUV — a woman and a man — got into an altercation with someone in the park. Police say the people in the vehicle fired into the park.The four people who were shot were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.“This is unusual. You have the occasional shooting down here, but four is a lot,” Capt. Scott Harrelson said.Only one of people who were wounded was specifically targeted in the shooting, police said. A social worker and a security guard who were in the park were also struck by gunfire; both were shot in the arm.———©2019 Los Angeles TimesVisit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.comDistributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

