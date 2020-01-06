The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
600 pro-Iranians from German city partner protest for terrorist Soleimani

The Islamists in Hamburg praised Soleimani as a "heroic martyr."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JANUARY 6, 2020 20:07
FILE PHOTO: Iranian demonstrators react during a protest against the killing of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of United Nations office in Tehra (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Iranian demonstrators react during a protest against the killing of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of United Nations office in Tehra
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A group of 600 pro-Iranian regime Islamists attended a memorial service on Sunday in Hamburg mourning the death of the EU- and US-designated terrorist Qasem Soleimani.
The mourners, from Hamburg’s Islamic Center, praised Soleimani as a “heroic martyr.”
German media reported that 70 demonstrators protested against the Iranian regime in front of the Shi’ite-affiliated Islamic Center. The protesters urged the resignation of the political leadership in Iran.
Germany’s intelligence agency classifies the Islamic Center as an “instrument” of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the federal republic.
The German federal government declared the Shi’ite umbrella organization to be “influenced by extremists.”
The Islamic Center and its Blue Mosque, which are owned by the Islamic Republic of Iran, charter buses each year to Berlin’s Al-Quds protest that calls for the destruction of Israel.
The annual demonstration is packed each year with Hezbollah operatives and Iranian regime supporters who also spread BDS activity against Israel.
In 2017, a politician from Hamburg urged the cancellation of the city’s contract with the Iranian-controlled institution because it participates in the annual Quds Day rally. Carsten Ovens, from the Christian Democratic Union faction in Hamburg’s legislative body, told The Jerusalem Post at the time that the “CDU is calling for the suspension of the agreements” because “Israel’s right to exist and the freedom of the Jewish people are not subject to negotiation.”
Hamburg’s social democratic government negotiated a 2012 agreement with Muslim organizations that pledged common values and peaceful activities and tolerance. According to the contract, the Islamic Center agreed to “international understanding and tolerance toward other cultures, religions and world views.”
Last month, the Bundestag passed a nonbinding resolution to ban all Hezbollah activities in Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration has refused to adopt the anti-Hezbollah resolution as an enforceable policy measure.
Germany’s nearly 100,000-member Jewish community, the US government and Israel have all urged Merkel to ban Hezbollah amid rising Jew-hatred in the federal republic.


