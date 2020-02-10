A 70-year old woman from Brooklyn, New York, recently checked herself into a local emergency room complaining of symptoms similar to that of the coronavirus, according to report in various US media reports. The report came following the death of the first American citizen in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in addition to news that 14 other Americans citizens that were on the Diamond Princess cruise have also tested positive for the coronavirus. News of Americans being infected by the coronavirus comes amid reports of an increasing death toll, which has risen in mainland China to 908 according to National Health Commission (NHC), which made the announcement on Monday.Similarly, across mainland China, there were 3,062 new confirmed infections on Sunday, bringing the total number so far to 40,171.