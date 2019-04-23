A Labour MP tweets false video of IDF 'abuses'

MEMBERS OF the Labour party in the House of Commons.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Labour Member of Parliament Grahame Morris tweeted a video on Monday of what he claimed was the Israeli army “caught on camera beating up Palestinian children for the fun of it.” The IDF responded that the video was not of IDF soldiers, retweeting a 2015 report from Vice News featuring the video depicting Guatemalan soldiers beating civilians. The IDF added that, “apologies are in order.”
The video was tweeted by Rachael Swindon and MP Morris retweeted it with his own comments on April 22. “Marvelous, absolutely marvelous the Israeli Army, the best financed, best trained, best equipped army in the world caught on camera beating up Palestinian children for the fund of it. May God forgive them,” he wrote. He then referenced “Easter Monday.” Swindon later deleted the video, but Morris's comments were still on Twitter on April 23.
Replies pointed out that the reference “may God forgive them,” may have anti-Jewish overtones. “Will Mr. Morris now address his next tweet to the Guatemalan army, seeing as the errors of his ways have been exposed? Or does he only address his conscientious tweets to Jews,” one man responded. The same MP retweeted another video from Swindon the same day, that claimed to show “Gaza” but was actually a video from Hebron.
“May God forgive them,” appears to be linked to the New Testament last words of Jesus when he says “forgive them
, for they do not know what they are doing.” Morris rarely tweets about “God,” a search of his tweet history shows only twelve uses of the word “God” since 2010 which points to it being employed particularly against Israel on Easter. The Labour party in the UK has been accused of ignoring antisemitism in the last several years.
