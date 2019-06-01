ADL and Mexico join forces against anti-immigrant hate

A sign is seen about the crowd at "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 29, 2017.
(photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS)
The ADL (Anti-Defamation League) and the Mexican Foreign Ministry signed an agreement to work together to protect people of Mexican heritage living in the United States who are victims of discrimination, bigotry, bullying and hate crimes, the organization announced Wednesday.
The memo penned by the ADL and Mexico is part of a two-year partnership combatting an increase in hate crimes and discrimination against Mexican nationals and immigrants living in America.
The agreement was signed in Mexico City by Jesús Seade, Mexico’s Undersecretary for North America, and Sharon Nazarian, ADL Senior Vice President for International Affairs.
“One of the great priorities for the government of Mexico is to protect the human rights of its nationals abroad, especially backing them against hate crimes,” said Undersecretary Seade. “We are deeply committed to improve the consular assistance and protection given to the Mexican communities in the United States, which we will achieve through strategic partnerships such as the one we reaffirm today with ADL”.
As part of the alliance, the ADL and the Mexican Foreign Ministry will launch “#DenunciaElOdio,” a social media campaign to raise awareness among the Hispanic community in the U.S. on the importance of identifying and reporting hate crimes.
The ADL says it has trained more than 300 consular officers in 20 Mexican consulates across 16 states, since 2018, on how to respond to reports of hate crimes.
According to FBI data, hate crimes in the U.S. jumped 17 percent in 2017.
Meanwhile antisemitic hate crimes increased by 37%
.
